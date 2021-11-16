On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Smith lifts Chattanooga past Tennessee Tech 69-62

The Associated Press
November 16, 2021 11:06 pm
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Malachi Smith posted 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Chattanooga got past Tennessee Tech 69-62 on Tuesday night.

KC Hankton had 13 points for Chattanooga (3-0). David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points. Darius Banks had 10 points and six assists.

Jr. Clay had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Keishawn Davidson added 14 points and seven rebounds. Amadou Sylla had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

