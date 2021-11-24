SMU 75, Sam Houston St. 66

SAM HOUSTON ST. (2-3)
Ikpe 2-8 2-2 7, Lampley 6-14 1-1 16, May 1-3 0-0 2, Ray 2-12 3-4 8, Flagg 8-24 2-5 21, Nicholas 1-3 0-0 2, Cook 3-6 0-0 8, Powers 0-5 0-0 0, Karwowski 1-1 0-0 2, Scroggins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-78 8-12 66.
SMU (3-3)
Jasey 0-1 0-0 0, Ma.Weathers 5-7 0-0 12, Bandoumel 3-6 4-4 13, Davis 6-14 7-10 21, Nutall 2-9 0-0 5, Mi.Weathers 2-4 0-0 6, Young 1-1 2-3 4, Clark 2-3 0-0 4, Todorovic 3-3 0-0 9, Phelps 0-2 1-2 1, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 14-19 75.
Halftime_SMU 46-27. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 10-34 (Flagg 3-7, Lampley 3-8, Cook 2-5, Ikpe 1-2, Ray 1-8, May 0-1, Scroggins 0-1, Powers 0-2), SMU 13-25 (Todorovic 3-3, Bandoumel 3-4, Ma.Weathers 2-2, Mi.Weathers 2-2, Davis 2-6, Nutall 1-6, Phelps 0-1, Smith 0-1). Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 40 (Ikpe, Flagg 12), SMU 37 (Ma.Weathers 8). Assists_Sam Houston St. 13 (Ray 6), SMU 17 (Ma.Weathers, Davis, Nutall 4). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 14, SMU 12.
