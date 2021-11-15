SMU 95, Northwestern St. 48

NORTHWESTERN ST. (1-3)
Coleman 10-15 0-0 20, King 0-3 0-0 0, White 2-7 0-1 4, Zelenbaba 1-8 1-1 3, Garrett 1-7 2-2 4, Reed 1-2 0-0 2, Zhgenti 1-5 0-0 3, Owens 2-6 0-0 4, McDonald 2-4 0-0 4, Riley 0-3 1-2 1, Potts 1-2 0-0 3, Chougkaz 0-2 0-0 0, Polatoglou 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 4-6 48.
SMU (2-1)
Jasey 3-5 1-2 7, Ma.Weathers 8-12 5-6 22, Bandoumel 5-14 1-2 14, Davis 6-10 5-5 19, Nutall 5-9 1-1 13, J.Smith 1-1 0-1 2, Clark 2-3 1-2 5, Phelps 0-3 0-0 0, Todorovic 4-8 0-0 11, Young 0-1 0-0 0, McBride 1-1 0-0 2, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-67 14-19 95.
Halftime_SMU 50-20. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 2-19 (Potts 1-1, Zhgenti 1-4, Chougkaz 0-1, Reed 0-1, McDonald 0-2, White 0-2, Garrett 0-4, Zelenbaba 0-4), SMU 11-28 (Todorovic 3-7, Bandoumel 3-9, Davis 2-5, Nutall 2-5, Ma.Weathers 1-2). Rebounds_Northwestern St. 23 (Coleman 7), SMU 52 (Ma.Weathers 11). Assists_Northwestern St. 9 (White 5), SMU 20 (Davis 10). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 14, SMU 11. A_3,184 (7,000).
