South Alabama 68, San Diego 67

SOUTH ALABAMA (4-2)
Anderson 4-8 0-0 8, Franklin 0-5 0-0 0, Goncalves 1-3 0-0 3, Chandler 9-22 1-1 21, Manning 10-20 0-2 21, Smith 1-4 2-2 5, Thomas 3-5 0-0 8, Kearing 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-68 3-5 68.
SAN DIEGO (3-3)
Brown 0-4 2-2 2, Calcaterra 4-9 1-1 10, Monroe 0-2 0-0 0, Townsend 10-19 3-4 25, Earlington 3-9 0-0 7, Parrish 4-4 1-2 10, Pinchuk 3-5 0-0 6, Berger 3-5 0-0 7, McKinney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 7-9 67.
Halftime_San Diego 38-31. 3-Point Goals_South Alabama 7-16 (Thomas 2-3, Chandler 2-5, Manning 1-2, Goncalves 1-3, Smith 1-3), San Diego 6-14 (Townsend 2-5, Parrish 1-1, Berger 1-2, Calcaterra 1-3, Earlington 1-3). Rebounds_South Alabama 26 (Smith 7), San Diego 37 (Pinchuk 12). Assists_South Alabama 11 (Manning 5), San Diego 12 (Monroe 5). Total Fouls_South Alabama 15, San Diego 11.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments