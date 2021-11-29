Trending:
South Alabama 69, Texas A&M-Commerce 66

The Associated Press
November 29, 2021 10:44 pm
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE (1-1)

Gaffney 2-4 0-0 4, Ene 3-8 2-2 9, Tuttle 1-2 0-0 3, Willis 3-8 5-6 13, Demonia 4-8 0-0 8, Roberson 5-15 4-5 19, Peavy 1-3 0-0 2, Abdul-Mateen 3-4 0-0 8, Lara 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 11-13 66.

SOUTH ALABAMA (6-2)

Anderson 2-4 1-3 5, Franklin 2-2 3-4 7, Goncalves 5-15 0-0 13, Chandler 6-11 0-0 13, Manning 6-16 8-9 20, Smith 3-7 2-6 11, Kearing 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 14-22 69.

Halftime_Texas A&M-Commerce 32-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-Commerce 11-34 (Roberson 5-14, Abdul-Mateen 2-3, Willis 2-4, Tuttle 1-1, Ene 1-5, Lara 0-1, Peavy 0-2, Demonia 0-4), South Alabama 7-26 (Smith 3-6, Goncalves 3-13, Chandler 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Manning 0-3). Rebounds_Texas A&M-Commerce 33 (Demonia 8), South Alabama 33 (Chandler, Smith 7). Assists_Texas A&M-Commerce 13 (Tuttle 4), South Alabama 11 (Manning 5). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-Commerce 21, South Alabama 12. A_1,654 (10,041).

