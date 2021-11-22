South Alabama 96, William Carey 53

WILLIAM CAREY (0-2)

Kazeneza 3-9 0-0 9, Thigpen 2-5 0-1 4, Herrick 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 3-10 0-0 6, Bingham 7-12 0-0 16, Gaines 3-6 0-0 6, Bumpers 2-11 3-3 8, Rawls 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Ward 0-1 0-0 0, Whitworth 1-2 2-2 4, Moody 0-2 0-0 0, Leonard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 5-6 53.

SOUTH ALABAMA (3-2)

Anderson 3-6 2-5 8, Franklin 1-1 4-4 6, Goncalves 2-6 0-0 6, Chandler 7-10 5-7 22, Manning 6-14 4-4 18, Smith 6-9 0-1 15, Kearing 5-5 1-2 11, Shirley 0-2 1-2 1, West 2-3 2-2 6, Sizemore 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 33-59 19-27 96.

Halftime_South Alabama 47-27. 3-Point Goals_William Carey 6-21 (Kazeneza 3-7, Bingham 2-3, Bumpers 1-6, Gaines 0-1, Herrick 0-1, Thigpen 0-1, Moody 0-2), South Alabama 11-28 (Chandler 3-5, Smith 3-6, Goncalves 2-6, Manning 2-6, Sizemore 1-3, Shirley 0-2). Rebounds_William Carey 27 (Bingham 5), South Alabama 39 (Kearing 10). Assists_William Carey 9 (Martin, Bumpers 2), South Alabama 16 (Manning 4). Total Fouls_William Carey 18, South Alabama 11. A_1,386 (10,041).

