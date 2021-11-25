South Alabama holds off San Diego, Townsend, 68-67

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jay Jay Chandler and Charles Manning Jr. scored 21 points apiece as South Alabama held off San Diego 68-67 in the Las Vegas Classic on Thursday.

San Diego appeared to have scored the go-ahead basket with a putback at 1.4 seconds on the clock but officials waved it off saying the Toreros touched the ball at the rim.

Alex Anderson and Lance Thomas each scored eight points for South Alabama (4-2).

Jase Townsend had 25 points for the Toreros (3-3). Joey Calcaterra added 10 points. Josh Parrish had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.