South Carolina 78, SC-Upstate 60

SC-UPSTATE (0-0)
Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Gainey 5-9 0-0 11, White 1-3 1-2 4, Alves 0-4 1-2 1, Mozone 7-15 2-4 20, Breazeale 6-8 4-4 17, Watson 0-1 2-8 2, Goodloe 2-7 1-2 5, Aldrich 0-0 0-0 0, Langlais 0-1 0-0 0, Hodge 0-1 0-0 0, Rideau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 11-22 60.
SOUTH CAROLINA (0-0)
Leveque 4-8 6-10 14, Gray 3-6 0-2 6, Couisnard 5-12 3-3 14, Reese 4-9 0-0 9, Stevenson 3-13 2-2 9, D.Carter 3-9 1-2 7, Woodley 5-6 0-0 10, Wright 1-5 0-0 3, Benson 1-4 0-0 2, C.Carter 1-3 2-2 4, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-76 14-21 78.
Halftime_South Carolina 43-34. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 7-18 (Mozone 4-9, Gainey 1-1, White 1-2, Breazeale 1-3, Goodloe 0-3), South Carolina 4-19 (Reese 1-3, Wright 1-3, Couisnard 1-4, Stevenson 1-7, D.Carter 0-2). Fouled Out_Woodley. Rebounds_SC-Upstate 31 (Gainey 7), South Carolina 45 (Leveque, Gray, Benson 8). Assists_SC-Upstate 11 (Mozone 4), South Carolina 10 (Couisnard 7). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 21, South Carolina 17.
