South Carolina 85, Wofford 74

WOFFORD (4-1)
Godwin 0-2 0-0 0, Mack 2-9 4-6 9, Bigelow 3-12 5-6 13, Klesmit 8-10 6-6 27, Larson 4-7 1-2 10, Safford 4-11 0-0 11, Patterson 1-3 2-3 4, L.Turner 0-1 0-0 0, K.Turner 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 18-23 74.
SOUTH CAROLINA (3-1)
Wilson 1-2 2-2 4, Leveque 3-3 0-0 6, Couisnard 5-8 1-4 14, Reese 5-10 2-2 15, Stevenson 9-14 2-2 25, D.Carter 2-4 2-2 7, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Woodley 2-3 2-3 6, Wright 2-3 0-0 4, C.Carter 2-4 0-0 4, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-52 11-15 85.
Halftime_South Carolina 42-38. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 12-35 (Klesmit 5-7, Safford 3-9, Bigelow 2-10, Mack 1-2, Larson 1-4, Godwin 0-1, Patterson 0-1, L.Turner 0-1), South Carolina 12-22 (Stevenson 5-7, Reese 3-5, Couisnard 3-6, D.Carter 1-1, C.Carter 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Wright 0-1). Rebounds_Wofford 19 (Bigelow 7), South Carolina 28 (Stevenson 6). Assists_Wofford 14 (Larson 6), South Carolina 18 (Reese 4). Total Fouls_Wofford 19, South Carolina 22.
