South Dakota 72, Pittsburgh 61, OT

PITTSBURGH (5-2)
Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Igbokwe 2-7 3-3 7, Hayford 2-4 0-0 5, King 1-3 0-2 2, Strother 2-8 0-0 5, Dunn 3-9 2-2 10, Clesca 1-7 1-1 3, Exanor 2-4 3-4 7, Harris 6-14 5-6 18, Hueston 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-62 14-18 61
SOUTH DAKOTA (3-4)
Sjerven 2-9 5-10 9, Korngable 2-14 2-4 7, Krull 3-8 5-8 12, Lamb 12-23 2-2 30, Watson 1-3 0-0 2, Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0, Sankey 0-3 0-0 0, Ugofsky 1-2 0-0 2, Guebert 0-0 0-0 0, Duffney 0-0 0-0 0, Larkins 0-2 0-0 0, Mazurek 4-7 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-71 14-24 72
|Pittsburgh
|18
|10
|16
|12
|5
|—
|61
|South Dakota
|9
|13
|22
|12
|16
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 5-19 (Hayford 1-2, Strother 1-5, Dunn 2-4, Clesca 0-4, Exanor 0-2, Harris 1-2), South Dakota 8-28 (Sjerven 0-1, Korngable 1-7, Krull 1-4, Lamb 4-9, Watson 0-2, Sankey 0-2, Mazurek 2-3). Assists_Pittsburgh 7 (Hayford 2), South Dakota 11 (Lamb 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 41 (Igbokwe 3-8), South Dakota 47 (Ugofsky 5-7). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 23, South Dakota 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
