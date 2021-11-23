South Dakota 99, Presentation College 58

PRESENTATION COLLEGE (0-2)
Kelly 8-15 5-5 22, Guillermo 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 2-5 5-6 11, Gilyard 2-6 0-0 6, Steed 4-7 0-0 9, Phung 1-2 0-0 2, Sumption 2-3 0-0 5, Montanez 0-4 1-2 1, Becker 0-0 0-0 0, Gibson 0-2 0-0 0, Kartchner 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-48 11-13 58.
SOUTH DAKOTA (4-1)
Goodrick 5-8 1-2 12, Kamateros 5-8 0-0 10, Archambault 6-10 5-6 18, Fuller 7-12 3-4 17, Perrott-Hunt 6-8 1-1 16, Anderson 1-2 2-6 4, Zizic 1-2 0-0 2, Burchill 3-4 4-4 11, Hayes 3-5 0-2 6, Koster 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 38-62 16-25 99.
Halftime_South Dakota 50-23. 3-Point Goals_Presentation College 7-17 (Brown 2-4, Gilyard 2-4, Sumption 1-1, Steed 1-2, Kelly 1-5, Montanez 0-1), South Dakota 7-18 (Perrott-Hunt 3-5, Burchill 1-2, Goodrick 1-2, Koster 1-2, Archambault 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Kamateros 0-2). Rebounds_Presentation College 15 (Kelly 4), South Dakota 36 (Goodrick 8). Assists_Presentation College 2 (Steed, Sumption 1), South Dakota 22 (Goodrick, Perrott-Hunt 5). Total Fouls_Presentation College 19, South Dakota 13. A_795 (6,000).
