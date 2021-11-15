South Florida 56, NC A&T 54

NC A&T (0-3)

Morrice 1-3 0-0 2, Beatty 6-15 1-2 14, Horton 1-6 0-0 2, Langley 2-5 0-1 5, Maye 7-13 0-0 14, Watson 2-11 2-2 8, Robinson 4-5 0-0 9, Filmore 0-2 0-0 0, Matthews 0-1 0-0 0, Duke 0-0 0-0 0, Whatley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 3-5 54.

SOUTH FLORIDA (2-1)

Tchewa 1-9 1-2 3, Boggs 3-8 2-2 9, Chaplin 4-11 2-2 12, Greene 3-5 2-3 9, Murphy 4-8 4-5 12, Hines 0-2 0-0 0, Patrick 0-6 0-0 0, Smith 1-4 1-2 4, McCreary 2-3 1-2 5, Moss 1-3 0-2 2, Matos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 13-20 56.

Halftime_NC A&T 29-20. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 5-24 (Watson 2-6, Langley 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Beatty 1-7, Matthews 0-1, Morrice 0-1, Horton 0-5), South Florida 5-22 (Chaplin 2-5, Boggs 1-2, Greene 1-3, Smith 1-3, Hines 0-1, Moss 0-2, Patrick 0-6). Fouled Out_Morrice. Rebounds_NC A&T 35 (Morrice 10), South Florida 38 (Boggs 10). Assists_NC A&T 12 (Langley 7), South Florida 13 (Murphy 6). Total Fouls_NC A&T 17, South Florida 11. A_1,931 (10,411).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.