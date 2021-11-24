South Florida 58, Hampton 52

HAMPTON (2-3)

Dickens 3-5 0-1 6, Garvin 5-14 3-4 14, Dean 3-12 3-6 11, Godwin 4-9 0-0 12, Haskett 1-3 0-0 3, Bethea 1-4 0-0 3, Epps 1-5 0-0 3, Wiley 0-0 0-0 0, Therrien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 6-11 52.

SOUTH FLORIDA (3-2)

Tchewa 4-8 0-0 8, Boggs 2-7 0-0 6, Chaplin 3-7 0-0 7, Greene 3-5 2-2 10, Murphy 6-13 0-0 12, McCreary 2-5 1-2 6, Hines 0-3 0-0 0, Patrick 0-3 0-0 0, Matos 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 2-4 1-1 5, Moss 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-58 4-5 58.

Halftime_Hampton 24-21. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 10-24 (Godwin 4-8, Dean 2-5, Bethea 1-2, Epps 1-3, Garvin 1-3, Haskett 1-3), South Florida 6-20 (Greene 2-3, Boggs 2-6, McCreary 1-1, Chaplin 1-3, Hines 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Smith 0-2, Patrick 0-3). Rebounds_Hampton 30 (Dickens, Dean, Bethea 5), South Florida 33 (Boggs 8). Assists_Hampton 10 (Dean 4), South Florida 11 (Greene 4). Total Fouls_Hampton 11, South Florida 14.

