South Florida 75, Bethune-Cookman 54

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (0-0)
Poulina 1-8 0-0 2, Robertson 5-8 0-0 10, French 5-11 0-0 14, Garrett 5-9 0-0 10, Davis 2-5 0-0 5, Joseph 4-11 2-2 10, Long 0-3 2-2 2, Bolden 0-3 0-0 0, West 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-59 5-6 54.
SOUTH FLORIDA (0-0)
Tchewa 5-6 6-7 16, Boggs 3-4 0-0 7, Chaplin 6-10 1-2 13, Greene 2-5 2-2 7, Murphy 5-8 1-4 11, Hines 3-10 3-4 9, Matos 1-1 2-2 4, Patrick 1-4 0-0 3, Moss 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 28-54 16-23 75.
Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 5-23 (French 4-9, Davis 1-2, West 0-1, Bolden 0-2, Joseph 0-3, Poulina 0-6), South Florida 3-13 (Boggs 1-2, Greene 1-3, Patrick 1-4, Chaplin 0-1, Hines 0-1, Moss 0-1, Murphy 0-1). Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 30 (Davis 11), South Florida 33 (Chaplin 8). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 12 (Joseph 6), South Florida 15 (Murphy 4). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 22, South Florida 9.
