On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Southern Cal 76, Temple 71

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 9:34 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTHERN CAL (2-0)

Goodwin 8-10 3-4 19, Mobley 4-10 0-0 9, Ellis 2-8 7-9 11, Peterson 2-5 6-10 10, I.White 5-11 1-2 12, Agbonkpolo 1-5 1-2 3, Anderson 2-4 0-0 6, Morgan 3-4 0-0 6, Dixon-Waters 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 18-27 76.

TEMPLE (1-1)

Forrester 2-2 2-5 6, Tolbert 2-8 0-0 4, Battle 8-17 5-9 26, Dunn 2-9 4-4 8, Williams 1-8 0-3 2, Jourdain 2-5 1-1 5, Hicks 3-6 0-0 8, Strickland 3-7 2-4 9, J.White 0-0 1-2 1, Okpomo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-63 15-28 71.

Halftime_Southern Cal 46-27. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 4-12 (Anderson 2-2, I.White 1-3, Mobley 1-4, Ellis 0-1, Agbonkpolo 0-2), Temple 8-22 (Battle 5-9, Hicks 2-4, Strickland 1-2, Jourdain 0-1, Tolbert 0-2, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_Ellis, Jourdain. Rebounds_Southern Cal 37 (Goodwin, Mobley 8), Temple 41 (Jourdain 9). Assists_Southern Cal 20 (Peterson 8), Temple 13 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 22, Temple 24. A_5,323 (10,206).

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|14 Super Computing
11|15 Kirtland AFB Tech Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) provide funerary honors for U.S. Army Gen. Colin Powell