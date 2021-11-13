Southern Cal 76, Temple 71

SOUTHERN CAL (2-0)
Goodwin 8-10 3-4 19, Mobley 4-10 0-0 9, Ellis 2-8 7-9 11, Peterson 2-5 6-10 10, I.White 5-11 1-2 12, Agbonkpolo 1-5 1-2 3, Anderson 2-4 0-0 6, Morgan 3-4 0-0 6, Dixon-Waters 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 18-27 76.
TEMPLE (1-1)
Forrester 2-2 2-5 6, Tolbert 2-8 0-0 4, Battle 8-17 5-9 26, Dunn 2-9 4-4 8, Williams 1-8 0-3 2, Jourdain 2-5 1-1 5, Hicks 3-6 0-0 8, Strickland 3-7 2-4 9, J.White 0-0 1-2 1, Okpomo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-63 15-28 71.
Halftime_Southern Cal 46-27. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 4-12 (Anderson 2-2, I.White 1-3, Mobley 1-4, Ellis 0-1, Agbonkpolo 0-2), Temple 8-22 (Battle 5-9, Hicks 2-4, Strickland 1-2, Jourdain 0-1, Tolbert 0-2, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_Ellis, Jourdain. Rebounds_Southern Cal 37 (Goodwin, Mobley 8), Temple 41 (Jourdain 9). Assists_Southern Cal 20 (Peterson 8), Temple 13 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 22, Temple 24. A_5,323 (10,206).
