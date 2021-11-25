Southern Cal 79, Seton Hall 65

SOUTHERN CAL (4-1)
Jenkins 8-15 2-2 18, Pili 6-12 1-2 15, Sanders 6-12 0-0 13, Caldwell 1-4 0-0 2, Reed 0-4 0-0 0, Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 6-11 2-2 14, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Miura 4-6 0-0 10, White 0-1 0-0 0, Akunwafo 2-5 1-2 5, Marshall 1-2 0-0 2, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-74 6-8 79
SETON HALL (2-2)
Armstrong 0-2 0-0 0, Cooks 8-15 2-2 21, Espinoza-Hunter 1-9 7-8 10, Jackson 6-15 0-0 16, Park-Lane 5-13 6-10 17, Harris 0-2 1-2 1, Bembry 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Treadwell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-57 16-22 65
|Southern Cal
|20
|17
|24
|18
|—
|79
|Seton Hall
|22
|14
|13
|16
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 5-17 (Jenkins 0-1, Pili 2-4, Sanders 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, Reed 0-2, Campbell 0-1, Miura 2-4, Perkins 0-1), Seton Hall 9-25 (Armstrong 0-1, Cooks 3-5, Espinoza-Hunter 1-5, Jackson 4-9, Park-Lane 1-5). Assists_Southern Cal 21 (Jenkins 4), Seton Hall 12 (Park-Lane 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 46 (Jenkins 6-12), Seton Hall 30 (Park-Lane 3-5). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 14, Seton Hall 10. Technical Fouls_Southern Cal Caldwell 1, Jackson 1. A_131.
