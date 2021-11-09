Southern Cal 89, CS Northridge 49

CS NORTHRIDGE (0-0)
Brookins 3-5 3-4 9, Okereke 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 4-15 0-0 10, Hardy 3-12 1-2 7, Wright 3-8 2-2 10, Rains 1-4 0-0 2, Beane 0-2 0-0 0, Gray 2-6 1-1 5, Eyisi 2-3 0-0 4, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 7-9 49.
SOUTHERN CAL (0-0)
Goodwin 3-6 2-2 8, Mobley 5-11 3-3 15, Anderson 2-6 0-0 5, Ellis 9-11 0-0 20, Peterson 7-10 0-1 14, Agbonkpolo 2-3 0-0 5, White 1-4 0-0 2, Morgan 2-3 0-0 4, Dixon-Waters 2-4 0-0 4, Coulibaly 2-3 3-4 7, Johnson 0-0 3-3 3, Hornery 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-64 11-13 89.
Halftime_Southern Cal 52-19. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 4-17 (Wright 2-5, Brown 2-7, Brookins 0-1, Hardy 0-1, Stevens 0-1, Rains 0-2), Southern Cal 6-20 (Ellis 2-4, Mobley 2-5, Agbonkpolo 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Dixon-Waters 0-1, Hornery 0-1, Peterson 0-2, White 0-2). Rebounds_CS Northridge 20 (Brown 6), Southern Cal 37 (Mobley 9). Assists_CS Northridge 7 (Hardy 3), Southern Cal 15 (Mobley 3). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 11, Southern Cal 13. A_3,321 (10,258).
