Southern Cal 90, Hawaii 50

HAWAII (0-2)
Atwell 2-15 1-2 7, Davies 1-5 0-0 2, Spiller 6-11 2-4 14, Calhoun 0-2 0-0 0, Phillips 2-8 0-0 4, Donnelly 0-0 0-0 0, Haire 4-8 0-0 11, David 3-11 0-0 8, Imai 1-3 0-0 2, Ongoongotau 1-1 0-0 2, Orji 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-66 3-6 50
SOUTHERN CAL (1-0)
Jenkins 4-7 2-4 10, Pili 2-5 0-0 5, Sanders 5-10 4-4 17, Caldwell 1-6 0-0 2, Reed 5-7 0-1 11, Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 5-8 1-2 11, Campbell 2-2 0-0 6, Miura 0-0 0-0 0, Otto 0-0 0-0 0, White 2-2 2-3 6, Akunwafo 1-3 0-0 2, Marshall 5-10 4-4 15, Perkins 2-5 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-66 13-18 90
|Hawaii
|6
|20
|19
|5
|—
|50
|Southern Cal
|15
|20
|27
|28
|—
|90
3-Point Goals_Hawaii 7-26 (Atwell 2-10, Davies 0-2, Phillips 0-1, Haire 3-6, David 2-5, Imai 0-1, Orji 0-1), Southern Cal 9-17 (Pili 1-2, Sanders 3-3, Caldwell 0-2, Reed 1-2, Oliver 0-1, Campbell 2-2, Marshall 1-2, Perkins 1-3). Assists_Hawaii 12 (Imai 4), Southern Cal 22 (Reed 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Hawaii 33 (Team 5-6), Southern Cal 49 (Marshall 2-9). Total Fouls_Hawaii 15, Southern Cal 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,147.
