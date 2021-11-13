On Air: Meet the Press
Southern hangs on for 73-70 win over Tulane

The Associated Press
November 13, 2021 7:35 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jayden Saddler had 13 points and 11 assistants and Southern edged Tulane 73-70 on Saturday.

P.J. Byrd had 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Southern (1-1). Tyrone Lyons added 12 points. Brion Whitley had 11 points.

Kevin Cross had 20 points for the Green Wave (1-1). Jalen Cook added 19 points and seven assists. Jaylen Forbes had 12 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

