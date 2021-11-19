Southern Miss plays Lamar

Lamar (1-2) vs. Southern Miss (1-2)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar and Southern Miss look to bounce back from losses. Lamar fell short in a 75-66 game at Georgia Tech in its last outing. Southern Miss lost 83-51 to TCU in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Tae Hardy has averaged 20.7 points and 2.7 steals to lead the charge for the Golden Eagles. Complementing Hardy is Isaih Moore, who is maintaining an average of 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Cardinals have been led by Jordyn Adams, who is averaging 14 points.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 53.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lamar has committed a turnover on just 17.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all WAC teams. The Cardinals have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season.

___

___

