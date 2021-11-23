Southern U. 109, Ecclesia 53

ECCLESIA (0-2)
Kowouto 1-4 1-4 3, Dotson 7-14 2-2 21, Gobert 0-6 0-0 0, Ghebreyesus 2-9 0-0 5, McGee 2-6 0-0 6, Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0, Green 1-1 2-2 5, Jones 4-6 3-4 13, Claudio 0-0 0-0 0, Terrazas 0-1 0-0 0, Lynch 0-0 0-0 0, Scales 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 8-12 53.
SOUTHERN U. (2-4)
Lyons 8-12 7-7 25, Sears 1-2 9-14 11, T.Williams 2-5 1-2 5, Brooks 1-4 0-0 2, Saddler 3-7 0-0 6, Whitley 12-15 1-2 29, Rollins 5-12 0-0 10, Ewing 7-9 5-8 19, Harris 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-69 23-33 109.
Halftime_Southern U. 45-31. 3-Point Goals_Ecclesia 11-28 (Dotson 5-10, Jones 2-2, McGee 2-6, Green 1-1, Ghebreyesus 1-6, Terrazas 0-1, Gobert 0-2), Southern U. 6-18 (Whitley 4-7, Lyons 2-3, Harris 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Brooks 0-2, Rollins 0-4). Rebounds_Ecclesia 25 (Dotson 7), Southern U. 35 (Lyons, Sears, Whitley, Ewing 6). Assists_Ecclesia 8 (Green 3), Southern U. 18 (Lyons 7). Total Fouls_Ecclesia 20, Southern U. 9. A_875 (7,500).
