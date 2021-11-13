Southern U. 73, Tulane 70

SOUTHERN U. (1-1)
Lyons 6-9 0-0 12, Sears 4-11 0-0 8, Williams 3-10 0-0 7, Byrd 4-6 1-3 12, Saddler 5-9 3-3 13, Whitley 4-10 1-2 12, Ewing 2-2 0-0 4, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Rollins 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 30-59 5-8 73.
TULANE (1-1)
Cross 8-10 4-6 20, Cook 7-15 3-4 19, Forbes 3-13 3-4 12, James 2-5 1-2 6, McGee 2-3 0-0 4, Baker 2-5 0-0 4, Pope 2-2 1-2 5, Spencer 0-2 0-0 0, Days 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 12-18 70.
Halftime_Southern U. 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Southern U. 8-19 (Byrd 3-4, Whitley 3-8, Rollins 1-1, Williams 1-5, Lyons 0-1), Tulane 6-23 (Forbes 3-10, Cook 2-6, James 1-3, Baker 0-1, McGee 0-1, Spencer 0-2). Rebounds_Southern U. 32 (Sears 8), Tulane 26 (Cross, James, Pope 5). Assists_Southern U. 24 (Saddler 11), Tulane 14 (Cook 7). Total Fouls_Southern U. 12, Tulane 13. A_1,043 (4,100).
