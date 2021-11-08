On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Spain picks Méndez to replace Pino for World Cup qualifiers

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 12:43 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Spain called up Brais Méndez to replace the injured Yéremy Pino ahead of decisive World Cup qualifiers.

Pino was the third player dropped from the squad because of injuries before matches at Greece and against Sweden in Group B of European qualifying.

Pino injured a muscle on Sunday in Villarreal’s 1-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league.

Spain coach Luis Enrique already had to replace Barcelona players Ansu Fati and Eric García because of injuries in their team’s 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

        Insight by Tanium: In this exclusive executive briefing, executives will discuss their approach to building a flexible and dynamic zero trust network.

Fati was replaced by Raúl de Tomás and García by Diego Llorente.

Spain is two points behind group leader Sweden. La Roja plays at third-placed Greece on Thursday and hosts Sweden on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH welcomed HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm for an official visit