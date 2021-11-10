On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Spanish league renews deal with SKY Sports in Mexico

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 3:05 pm
MADRID (AP) — SKY Sports will continue to broadcast Spanish league games in Mexico and Central America until the 2031-32 season, the league said Wednesday.

The new audiovisual rights agreement reportedly surpasses 500 million euros ($574 million) in total, doubling its value.

The league did not reveal the amount of the deal but said it “managed to increase the value compared to the previous process for offers.”

The new eight-year agreement will take effect beginning in the 2024-25 season, the league said.

The deal was an effort by the joint venture between the league and partner Relevent Sports, a sports and entertainment group.

ESPN took over the rights for the Spanish league in the United States this season in an eight-year agreement.

