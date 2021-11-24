On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Spencer leads Loyola (MD) past Elizabethtown 69-42

The Associated Press
November 24, 2021 6:02 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 13 points, gabbed six rebounds and distributed six assists and Loyola (MD) beat Division III-level beat Elizabethtown 69-42 on Wednesday.

Nick Marshall had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (2-4) which ended a three-game losing streak. Jaylin Andrews scored 10 points and Alonso Faure had nine rebounds.

Jalin Robinson and Rance Russo each scored eight points for the Blue Jays and Tyreke Herbert had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

