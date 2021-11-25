SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 12 11 1 0 0 22 47 25 Quad City 13 10 1 1 1 22 52 28 Knoxville 13 10 2 0 1 21 51 25 Fayetteville 13 9 4 0 0 18 45 32 Evansville 13 8 5 0 0 16 34 32 Pensacola 11 6 3 2 0 14 37 32 Roanoke 10 4 3 1 2 11 29 28 Peoria 9 4 3 0 2 10 21 17 Birmingham 13 2 7 4 0 8 35 59 Vermilion County 11 1 9 1 0 3 17 51 Macon 12 0 11 0 1 1 19 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 2

Vermilion County 2, Peoria 1

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 0

Pensacola 6, Macon 4

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

