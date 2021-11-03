On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 3, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 5 5 0 0 0 10 21 11
Evansville 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 15
Quad City 6 4 1 0 1 9 23 14
Fayetteville 4 4 0 0 0 8 12 5
Knoxville 4 3 1 0 0 6 9 7
Pensacola 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 15
Birmingham 6 1 2 3 0 5 19 27
Peoria 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 5
Roanoke 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16
Macon 5 0 4 0 1 1 7 18
Vermilion County 4 0 4 0 0 0 5 16

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

