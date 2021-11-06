SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 6 6 0 0 0 12 27 12 Evansville 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 15 Quad City 7 5 1 0 1 11 25 15 Knoxville 5 4 1 0 0 8 12 9 Fayetteville 5 4 1 0 0 8 14 8 Pensacola 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 16 Birmingham 7 1 3 3 0 5 20 32 Peoria 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 7 Roanoke 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16 Macon 6 0 5 0 1 1 8 24 Vermilion County 5 0 5 0 0 0 5 21

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 2

Evansville 5, Vermilion County 0

Huntsville 6, Macon 1

Pensacola 5, Birmingham 1

Quad City 2, Peoria 1

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Macon at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

