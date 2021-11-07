Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 7, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 7 7 0 0 0 14 29 13
Quad City 8 6 1 0 1 13 33 16
Evansville 8 6 2 0 0 12 26 18
Knoxville 7 5 2 0 0 10 16 13
Fayetteville 7 5 2 0 0 10 18 12
Pensacola 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18
Peoria 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 8
Birmingham 8 1 4 3 0 5 22 36
Roanoke 5 0 2 1 2 3 10 18
Macon 6 0 5 0 1 1 8 24
Vermilion County 6 0 6 0 0 0 6 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 1

Huntsville 2, Roanoke 1

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

Quad City 8, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 2

Peoria 3, Evansville 1

Macon at Roanoke, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Daggers of Army Special Operations Command participate in a tandem jump during Tropic Lightning Week