On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 8, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 7 7 0 0 0 14 29 13
Quad City 8 6 1 0 1 13 33 16
Evansville 8 6 2 0 0 12 26 18
Knoxville 7 5 2 0 0 10 16 13
Fayetteville 7 5 2 0 0 10 18 12
Pensacola 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 18
Peoria 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 8
Birmingham 8 1 4 3 0 5 22 36
Roanoke 5 0 2 1 2 3 10 18
Macon 6 0 5 0 1 1 8 24
Vermilion County 6 0 6 0 0 0 6 29

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by GEHA: This exclusive e-book will help you navigate federal health care benefit plans for 2022 open season and how to choose what's right for you.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH welcomed HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm for an official visit