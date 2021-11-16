SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|20
|44
|22
|Quad City
|10
|8
|1
|0
|1
|17
|41
|20
|Knoxville
|10
|7
|2
|0
|1
|15
|34
|20
|Fayetteville
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|32
|23
|Evansville
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|30
|27
|Pensacola
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|25
|22
|Birmingham
|11
|2
|5
|4
|0
|8
|33
|49
|Roanoke
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|7
|19
|22
|Peoria
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|17
|12
|Macon
|9
|0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|11
|41
|Vermilion County
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|10
|38
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Roanoke at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments