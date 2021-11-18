SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|20
|44
|22
|Quad City
|10
|8
|1
|0
|1
|17
|41
|20
|Knoxville
|10
|7
|2
|0
|1
|15
|34
|20
|Fayetteville
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|32
|23
|Evansville
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|30
|27
|Pensacola
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|25
|22
|Birmingham
|11
|2
|5
|4
|0
|8
|33
|49
|Roanoke
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|7
|19
|22
|Peoria
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|17
|12
|Macon
|9
|0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|11
|41
|Vermilion County
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|10
|38
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Roanoke at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments