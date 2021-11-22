SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|12
|11
|1
|0
|0
|22
|47
|25
|Quad City
|13
|10
|1
|1
|1
|22
|52
|28
|Knoxville
|12
|9
|2
|0
|1
|19
|46
|25
|Fayetteville
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|43
|27
|Evansville
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|34
|32
|Pensacola
|10
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|31
|28
|Peoria
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|20
|15
|Roanoke
|9
|3
|3
|1
|2
|9
|24
|26
|Birmingham
|12
|2
|6
|4
|0
|8
|35
|54
|Vermilion County
|10
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|15
|50
|Macon
|11
|0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|15
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Peoria at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
