On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 12 11 1 0 0 22 47 25
Quad City 13 10 1 1 1 22 52 28
Knoxville 12 9 2 0 1 19 46 25
Fayetteville 12 9 3 0 0 18 43 27
Evansville 13 8 5 0 0 16 34 32
Pensacola 10 5 3 2 0 12 31 28
Peoria 8 4 3 0 1 9 20 15
Roanoke 9 3 3 1 2 9 24 26
Birmingham 12 2 6 4 0 8 35 54
Vermilion County 10 0 9 1 0 1 15 50
Macon 11 0 10 0 1 1 15 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|22 Session 1: Transform the IT experience:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

F-35A Lightning II fighter flies high over Salinas