SPHL Glance

|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|12
|11
|1
|0
|0
|22
|47
|25
|Quad City
|13
|10
|1
|1
|1
|22
|52
|28
|Knoxville
|12
|9
|2
|0
|1
|19
|46
|25
|Fayetteville
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|43
|27
|Evansville
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|34
|32
|Pensacola
|10
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|31
|28
|Peoria
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|20
|15
|Roanoke
|9
|3
|3
|1
|2
|9
|24
|26
|Birmingham
|12
|2
|6
|4
|0
|8
|35
|54
|Vermilion County
|10
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|15
|50
|Macon
|11
|0
|10
|0
|1
|1
|15
|52
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Peoria at Vermilion County, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
