|College Basketball
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SAN DIEGO ST.
|8
|(132½)
|Georgetown½
|at BOSTON COLLEGE
|17½
|(135½)
|Columbia
|at PURDUE
|35
|(144)
|Omaha
|at TENNESSEE
|24
|(141)
|Tennessee
|Tech
|at MONTANA ST.
|6½
|(146)
|Portland
|Oklahoma State
|10
|(149½)
|at
|ORAL
|ROBERTS
|at DEPAUL
|5
|(139)
|N.
|Kentucky
|at ILLINOIS
|27½
|(144½)
|Texas
|Rio
|Grande
|at ARKANSAS ST.
|3
|(132)
|Morehead
|St.
|at TULSA
|13
|(134)
|UALR
|Wichita St.
|1
|(134)
|at
|MISSOURI
|at BOISE STATE
|18½
|(134½)
|CS
|Bakersfield
|at MEMPHIS
|11½
|(137)
|Iowa
|St.
|Gonzaga
|8
|(155)
|at
|DUKE
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LA CLIPPERS
|11½
|(206½)
|Detroit
|Chicago
|8
|(OFF)
|at
|ORLANDO
|Phoenix
|3
|(OFF)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at CHARLOTTE
|2½
|(222½)
|Minnesota
|Washington
|4½
|(OFF)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at MEMPHIS
|1
|(225½)
|Atlanta
|at INDIANA
|3½
|(211)
|Toronto
|Boston
|3
|(OFF)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|at UTAH
|12
|(214½)
|New
|Orleans
|Milwaukee
|2½
|(OFF)
|at
|DENVER
|at GOLDEN STATE
|6½
|(223½)
|Portland
|at LA LAKERS
|7
|(222)
|Sacramento
|College football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TEXAS
|1½
|3
|(52½)
|Kansas
|St.
|Ohio
|6
|6½
|(48½)
|at
|BOWLING
|GREEN
|at CENT. MICHIGAN
|8
|8½
|(63½)
|E.
|Michigan
|Boise St.
|2½
|3
|(44½)
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|ST.
|Utah St.
|15½
|16½
|(48)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|at NEBRASKA
|3½
|1
|(41)
|Iowa
|at UAB
|13
|13½
|(50½)
|UTEP
|at UCF
|18½
|18½
|(62)
|South
|Florida
|Cincinnati
|14
|14
|(57)
|at
|EAST
|CAROLINA
|at ARKANSAS
|14
|14½
|(62½)
|Missouri
|at AIR FORCE
|18
|17½
|(49½)
|UNLV
|Coastal Carolina
|15½
|15
|(55)
|at
|SOUTH
|ALABAMA
|at UTAH
|23½
|23½
|(52)
|Colorado
|at IOWA ST.
|14½
|15
|(60½)
|TCU
|at NC STATE
|6½
|6
|(62½)
|North
|Carolina
|Washington St.
|1½
|1
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|Navy
|13
|12½
|(43)
|at
|TEMPLE
|Ohio St.
|7½
|8½
|(64½)
|at
|MICHIGAN
|Maryland
|2
|1½
|(53)
|at
|RUTGERS
|at FLORIDA
|1
|2½
|(59)
|Florida
|St.
|at BAYLOR
|14½
|14
|(52)
|Texas
|Tech
|Miami (Ohio)
|+2½
|1
|(65½)
|at
|KENT
|ST.
|Georgia
|35
|35
|(54½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|Houston
|32½
|32½
|(55)
|at
|UCONN
|at LIBERTY
|3½
|3½
|(53½)
|Army
|Wake Forest
|5½
|4½
|(64)
|at
|BOSTON
|COLLEGE
|at TOLEDO
|28
|28½
|(57½)
|Akron
|Miami
|21
|21½
|(68)
|at
|DUKE
|Louisiana Tech
|3½
|3½
|(52½)
|at
|RICE
|at ARKANSAS ST.
|2
|2
|(62½)
|Texas
|St.
|at GEORGIA ST.
|6½
|6½
|(50½)
|Troy
|UTSA
|12
|10½
|(59½)
|at
|NORTH
|TEXAS
|at OLD DOMINION
|10½
|9½
|(55½)
|Charlotte
|at APPALACHIAN ST.
|24½
|24½
|(55½)
|Georgia
|Southern
|at NEW MEXICO ST.
|6
|6½
|(59)
|UMass
|at SOUTHERN MISS.
|10
|10½
|(45½)
|FIU
|at WYOMING
|10
|10½
|(47½)
|Hawaii
|at ILLINOIS
|6½
|6½
|(44½)
|Northwestern
|Penn St.
|+1½
|1½
|(52)
|at
|MICHIGAN
|ST.
|at OREGON
|7
|7
|(60½)
|Oregon
|St.
|at PURDUE
|15
|15½
|(50½)
|Indiana
|Alabama
|19½
|19½
|(56½)
|at
|AUBURN
|at MARSHALL
|1½
|1½
|(74½)
|W.
|Kentucky
|at TENNESSEE
|31
|31½
|(63½)
|Vanderbilt
|at VIRGINIA
|7½
|7
|(63½)
|Virginia
|Tech
|at ARIZONA ST.
|20
|20½
|(52½)
|Arizona
|Wisconsin
|6½
|7
|(39)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at SMU
|6½
|6½
|(62½)
|Tulsa
|Southern Jaguars
|4½
|4½
|(47½)
|at
|GRAMBLING
|ST.
|Texas A&M
|6½
|6½
|(46½)
|at
|LSU
|West Virginia
|16
|15½
|(55½)
|at
|KANSAS
|at FAU
|4
|3½
|(49½)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|at MEMPHIS
|5½
|6
|(58)
|Tulane
|at OKLAHOMA ST.
|3½
|4
|(50½)
|Oklahoma
|at LOUISVILLE
|2½
|3
|(57)
|Kentucky
|Clemson
|11½
|11½
|(43)
|at
|SOUTH
|CAROLINA
|Pittsburgh
|11
|13
|(58½)
|at
|SYRACUSE
|Notre Dame
|17
|20
|(52½)
|at
|STANFORD
|Nevada
|5½
|4
|(57)
|at
|COLORADO
|ST.
|at UCLA
|7
|6½
|(57½)
|California
|BYU
|7
|7
|(64)
|at
|SOUTHERN
|CAL
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Tampa Bay
|2½
|3
|(53)
|at
|INDIANAPOLIS
|at HOUSTON
|2½
|2½
|(44½)
|NY
|Jets
|Philadelphia
|3½
|3½
|(45½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Carolina
|1½
|2
|(42)
|at
|MIAMI
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|7
|(43½)
|Tennessee
|at CINCINNATI
|4½
|4
|(44½)
|Pittsburgh
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|(46)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|LA Chargers
|1½
|2½
|(47½)
|at
|DENVER
|LA Rams
|+1½
|1
|(47)
|at
|GREEN
|BAY
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|2½
|3
|(49)
|Minnesota
|at BALTIMORE
|4½
|3½
|(47)
|Cleveland
|Monday
|at WASHINGTON
|+3½
|1½
|(46½)
|Seattle
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-158
|NY
|Rangers
|+134
|St. Louis
|-127
|at
|CHICAGO
|+105
|at MINNESOTA
|-132
|Winnipeg
|+111
|Carolina
|-146
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+124
|at ANAHEIM
|-175
|Ottawa
|+147
|at WASHINGTON
|-115
|Florida
|-105
|at NASHVILLE
|-146
|New
|Jersey
|+124
|Montreal
|-120
|at
|BUFFALO
|-100
|at TAMPA BAY
|-187
|Seattle
|+158
|at COLUMBUS
|-138
|Vancouver
|+116
|Colorado
|-133
|at
|DALLAS
|+111
|Pittsburgh
|-146
|at
|NY
|ISLANDERS
|+123
|Toronto
|-163
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+138
