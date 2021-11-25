On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
November 25, 2021 5:30 pm
1 min read
      
College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN DIEGO ST. 8 (132½) Georgetown½
at BOSTON COLLEGE 17½ (135½) Columbia
at PURDUE 35 (144) Omaha
at TENNESSEE 24 (141) Tennessee Tech
at MONTANA ST. (146) Portland
Oklahoma State 10 (149½) at ORAL ROBERTS
at DEPAUL 5 (139) N. Kentucky
at ILLINOIS 27½ (144½) Texas Rio Grande
at ARKANSAS ST. 3 (132) Morehead St.
at TULSA 13 (134) UALR
Wichita St. 1 (134) at MISSOURI
at BOISE STATE 18½ (134½) CS Bakersfield
at MEMPHIS 11½ (137) Iowa St.
Gonzaga 8 (155) at DUKE
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at LA CLIPPERS 11½ (206½) Detroit
Chicago 8 (OFF) at ORLANDO
Phoenix 3 (OFF) at NEW YORK
at CHARLOTTE (222½) Minnesota
Washington (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at MEMPHIS 1 (225½) Atlanta
at INDIANA (211) Toronto
Boston 3 (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO
at UTAH 12 (214½) New Orleans
Milwaukee (OFF) at DENVER
at GOLDEN STATE (223½) Portland
at LA LAKERS 7 (222) Sacramento
College football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TEXAS 3 (52½) Kansas St.
Ohio 6 (48½) at BOWLING GREEN
at CENT. MICHIGAN 8 (63½) E. Michigan
Boise St. 3 (44½) at SAN DIEGO ST.
Utah St. 15½ 16½ (48) at NEW MEXICO
at NEBRASKA 1 (41) Iowa
at UAB 13 13½ (50½) UTEP
at UCF 18½ 18½ (62) South Florida
Cincinnati 14 14 (57) at EAST CAROLINA
at ARKANSAS 14 14½ (62½) Missouri
at AIR FORCE 18 17½ (49½) UNLV
Coastal Carolina 15½ 15 (55) at SOUTH ALABAMA
at UTAH 23½ 23½ (52) Colorado
at IOWA ST. 14½ 15 (60½) TCU
at NC STATE 6 (62½) North Carolina
Washington St. 1 (44½) at WASHINGTON
Navy 13 12½ (43) at TEMPLE
Ohio St. (64½) at MICHIGAN
Maryland 2 (53) at RUTGERS
at FLORIDA 1 (59) Florida St.
at BAYLOR 14½ 14 (52) Texas Tech
Miami (Ohio) +2½ 1 (65½) at KENT ST.
Georgia 35 35 (54½) at GEORGIA TECH
Houston 32½ 32½ (55) at UCONN
at LIBERTY (53½) Army
Wake Forest (64) at BOSTON COLLEGE
at TOLEDO 28 28½ (57½) Akron
Miami 21 21½ (68) at DUKE
Louisiana Tech (52½) at RICE
at ARKANSAS ST. 2 2 (62½) Texas St.
at GEORGIA ST. (50½) Troy
UTSA 12 10½ (59½) at NORTH TEXAS
at OLD DOMINION 10½ (55½) Charlotte
at APPALACHIAN ST. 24½ 24½ (55½) Georgia Southern
at NEW MEXICO ST. 6 (59) UMass
at SOUTHERN MISS. 10 10½ (45½) FIU
at WYOMING 10 10½ (47½) Hawaii
at ILLINOIS (44½) Northwestern
Penn St. +1½ (52) at MICHIGAN ST.
at OREGON 7 7 (60½) Oregon St.
at PURDUE 15 15½ (50½) Indiana
Alabama 19½ 19½ (56½) at AUBURN
at MARSHALL (74½) W. Kentucky
at TENNESSEE 31 31½ (63½) Vanderbilt
at VIRGINIA 7 (63½) Virginia Tech
at ARIZONA ST. 20 20½ (52½) Arizona
Wisconsin 7 (39) at MINNESOTA
at SMU (62½) Tulsa
Southern Jaguars (47½) at GRAMBLING ST.
Texas A&M (46½) at LSU
West Virginia 16 15½ (55½) at KANSAS
at FAU 4 (49½) Middle Tennessee
at MEMPHIS 6 (58) Tulane
at OKLAHOMA ST. 4 (50½) Oklahoma
at LOUISVILLE 3 (57) Kentucky
Clemson 11½ 11½ (43) at SOUTH CAROLINA
Pittsburgh 11 13 (58½) at SYRACUSE
Notre Dame 17 20 (52½) at STANFORD
Nevada 4 (57) at COLORADO ST.
at UCLA 7 (57½) California
BYU 7 7 (64) at SOUTHERN CAL
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Tampa Bay 3 (53) at INDIANAPOLIS
at HOUSTON (44½) NY Jets
Philadelphia (45½) at NY GIANTS
Carolina 2 (42) at MIAMI
at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (43½) Tennessee
at CINCINNATI 4 (44½) Pittsburgh
Atlanta 1 2 (46) at JACKSONVILLE
LA Chargers (47½) at DENVER
LA Rams +1½ 1 (47) at GREEN BAY
at SAN FRANCISCO 3 (49) Minnesota
at BALTIMORE (47) Cleveland
Monday
at WASHINGTON +3½ (46½) Seattle
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -158 NY Rangers +134
St. Louis -127 at CHICAGO +105
at MINNESOTA -132 Winnipeg +111
Carolina -146 at PHILADELPHIA +124
at ANAHEIM -175 Ottawa +147
at WASHINGTON -115 Florida -105
at NASHVILLE -146 New Jersey +124
Montreal -120 at BUFFALO -100
at TAMPA BAY -187 Seattle +158
at COLUMBUS -138 Vancouver +116
Colorado -133 at DALLAS +111
Pittsburgh -146 at NY ISLANDERS +123
Toronto -163 at SAN JOSE +138

