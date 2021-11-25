College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SAN DIEGO ST. 8 (132½) Georgetown½ at BOSTON COLLEGE 17½ (135½) Columbia at PURDUE 35 (144) Omaha at TENNESSEE 24 (141) Tennessee Tech at MONTANA ST. 6½ (146) Portland Oklahoma State 10 (149½) at ORAL ROBERTS at DEPAUL 5 (139) N. Kentucky at ILLINOIS 27½ (144½) Texas Rio Grande at ARKANSAS ST. 3 (132) Morehead St. at TULSA 13 (134) UALR Wichita St. 1 (134) at MISSOURI at BOISE STATE 18½ (134½) CS Bakersfield at MEMPHIS 11½ (137) Iowa St. Gonzaga 8 (155) at DUKE NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA CLIPPERS 11½ (206½) Detroit Chicago 8 (OFF) at ORLANDO Phoenix 3 (OFF) at NEW YORK at CHARLOTTE 2½ (222½) Minnesota Washington 4½ (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY at MEMPHIS 1 (225½) Atlanta at INDIANA 3½ (211) Toronto Boston 3 (OFF) at SAN ANTONIO at UTAH 12 (214½) New Orleans Milwaukee 2½ (OFF) at DENVER at GOLDEN STATE 6½ (223½) Portland at LA LAKERS 7 (222) Sacramento College football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TEXAS 1½ 3 (52½) Kansas St. Ohio 6 6½ (48½) at BOWLING GREEN at CENT. MICHIGAN 8 8½ (63½) E. Michigan Boise St. 2½ 3 (44½) at SAN DIEGO ST. Utah St. 15½ 16½ (48) at NEW MEXICO at NEBRASKA 3½ 1 (41) Iowa at UAB 13 13½ (50½) UTEP at UCF 18½ 18½ (62) South Florida Cincinnati 14 14 (57) at EAST CAROLINA at ARKANSAS 14 14½ (62½) Missouri at AIR FORCE 18 17½ (49½) UNLV Coastal Carolina 15½ 15 (55) at SOUTH ALABAMA at UTAH 23½ 23½ (52) Colorado at IOWA ST. 14½ 15 (60½) TCU at NC STATE 6½ 6 (62½) North Carolina Washington St. 1½ 1 (44½) at WASHINGTON Navy 13 12½ (43) at TEMPLE Ohio St. 7½ 8½ (64½) at MICHIGAN Maryland 2 1½ (53) at RUTGERS at FLORIDA 1 2½ (59) Florida St. at BAYLOR 14½ 14 (52) Texas Tech Miami (Ohio) +2½ 1 (65½) at KENT ST. Georgia 35 35 (54½) at GEORGIA TECH Houston 32½ 32½ (55) at UCONN at LIBERTY 3½ 3½ (53½) Army Wake Forest 5½ 4½ (64) at BOSTON COLLEGE at TOLEDO 28 28½ (57½) Akron Miami 21 21½ (68) at DUKE Louisiana Tech 3½ 3½ (52½) at RICE at ARKANSAS ST. 2 2 (62½) Texas St. at GEORGIA ST. 6½ 6½ (50½) Troy UTSA 12 10½ (59½) at NORTH TEXAS at OLD DOMINION 10½ 9½ (55½) Charlotte at APPALACHIAN ST. 24½ 24½ (55½) Georgia Southern at NEW MEXICO ST. 6 6½ (59) UMass at SOUTHERN MISS. 10 10½ (45½) FIU at WYOMING 10 10½ (47½) Hawaii at ILLINOIS 6½ 6½ (44½) Northwestern Penn St. +1½ 1½ (52) at MICHIGAN ST. at OREGON 7 7 (60½) Oregon St. at PURDUE 15 15½ (50½) Indiana Alabama 19½ 19½ (56½) at AUBURN at MARSHALL 1½ 1½ (74½) W. Kentucky at TENNESSEE 31 31½ (63½) Vanderbilt at VIRGINIA 7½ 7 (63½) Virginia Tech at ARIZONA ST. 20 20½ (52½) Arizona Wisconsin 6½ 7 (39) at MINNESOTA at SMU 6½ 6½ (62½) Tulsa Southern Jaguars 4½ 4½ (47½) at GRAMBLING ST. Texas A&M 6½ 6½ (46½) at LSU West Virginia 16 15½ (55½) at KANSAS at FAU 4 3½ (49½) Middle Tennessee at MEMPHIS 5½ 6 (58) Tulane at OKLAHOMA ST. 3½ 4 (50½) Oklahoma at LOUISVILLE 2½ 3 (57) Kentucky Clemson 11½ 11½ (43) at SOUTH CAROLINA Pittsburgh 11 13 (58½) at SYRACUSE Notre Dame 17 20 (52½) at STANFORD Nevada 5½ 4 (57) at COLORADO ST. at UCLA 7 6½ (57½) California BYU 7 7 (64) at SOUTHERN CAL NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Tampa Bay 2½ 3 (53) at INDIANAPOLIS at HOUSTON 2½ 2½ (44½) NY Jets Philadelphia 3½ 3½ (45½) at NY GIANTS Carolina 1½ 2 (42) at MIAMI at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (43½) Tennessee at CINCINNATI 4½ 4 (44½) Pittsburgh Atlanta 1 2 (46) at JACKSONVILLE LA Chargers 1½ 2½ (47½) at DENVER LA Rams +1½ 1 (47) at GREEN BAY at SAN FRANCISCO 2½ 3 (49) Minnesota at BALTIMORE 4½ 3½ (47) Cleveland Monday at WASHINGTON +3½ 1½ (46½) Seattle NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -158 NY Rangers +134 St. Louis -127 at CHICAGO +105 at MINNESOTA -132 Winnipeg +111 Carolina -146 at PHILADELPHIA +124 at ANAHEIM -175 Ottawa +147 at WASHINGTON -115 Florida -105 at NASHVILLE -146 New Jersey +124 Montreal -120 at BUFFALO -100 at TAMPA BAY -187 Seattle +158 at COLUMBUS -138 Vancouver +116 Colorado -133 at DALLAS +111 Pittsburgh -146 at NY ISLANDERS +123 Toronto -163 at SAN JOSE +138

