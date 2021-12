College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 4½ North Carolina Central at XAVIER 24½ Central Michigan at UNC ASHEVILLE 1½ Citadel at STONY BROOK 9½ American at CENT. CONN. ST. 2½ Holy Cross at FORDHAM 9½ Saint Francis (BKN) at LOYOLA (MD) 15½ Chicago State at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 4½ Stetson at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 1½ FGCU at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) 4½ Bucknell at DAYTON 19½ Alabama State Boston University 2½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at AKRON 1½ Marshall Iona 6½ at MARIST at NAVY 14½ William & Mary at TEMPLE 6½ La Salle at YALE 12½ Lehigh at UMASS-LOWELL 2½ Brown at DUQUESNE 3½ Bowling Green at SAINT BONAVENTURE 24½ Coppin State at UNC WILMINGTON 2½ Norfolk State Cincinnati 2½ at MIAMI (OH) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 11½ UT Martin at WESTERN ILLINOIS 4½ Ball State Villanova 16½ at PENNSYLVANIA Richmond 1½ at WOFFORD South Carolina 7½ at COASTAL CAROLINA at MOREHEAD STATE 4½ Georgia Southern Southern Illinois 1½ at EVANSVILLE at UMBC 12½ Columbia Mercer 3½ at KENNESAW STATE at HOFSTRA 4½ Princeton Rhode Island 2½ at HARVARD at VERMONT 12½ Dartmouth at MICHIGAN STATE 5½ Louisville at NC STATE 6½ Nebraska Memphis 11½ at GEORGIA Virginia Tech 1½ at MARYLAND at LOUISIANA TECH 11½ Texas Southern at WINTHROP 10½ Hartford at ARIZONA STATE 1½ Washington State at SMU 6½ UNLV at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 6½ Eastern Illinois Northern Iowa 4½ at BRADLEY at IOWA STATE 29½ UAPB at AUBURN 9½ UCF at KANSAS STATE 18½ Albany (NY) at OKLAHOMA 1½ Florida at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 7½ Texas A&M-CC at SOUTH ALABAMA 6½ Southern Miss Missouri State 7½ at ILLINOIS STATE at OKLAHOMA STATE 6½ Wichita State at LSU 12½ Ohio at LOYOLA CHICAGO 17½ Indiana State Texas Tech 3 at PROVIDENCE at NORTH ALABAMA 23½ Mississippi Valley State BYU 13½ at UTAH VALLEY at COLORADO STATE 20½ Little Rock Pacific (CA) 1½ at UC DAVIS Wisconsin 3½ at GEORGIA TECH Michigan 1½ at NORTH CAROLINA at PENN STATE 5½ Miami at UCLA 13½ Colorado at FRESNO STATE 5½ San Diego at OREGON 11½ UC Riverside at SEATTLE U 12½ McNeese at USC 7½ Utah NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 1½ (OFF) Atlanta Denver 9 (OFF) at ORLANDO at WASHINGTON 3½ (215½) Minnesota at BOSTON 2½ (OFF) Philadelphia at MIAMI 8½ (OFF) Cleveland at OKLAHOMA CITY 3 (212) Houston Dallas 3½ (OFF) at NEW ORLEANS at MILWAUKEE 8½ (230) Charlotte at LA CLIPPERS 7 (OFF) Sacramento College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Western Kentucky 1½ 2½ (72½) at UTSA at UTAH 2½ 2½ (59½) Oregon Saturday Kent State 2½ 3½ (74½) at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at OKLAHOMA STATE 3½ 4½ (46½) Baylor at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ 5½ (49½) Utah State Appalachian State 2½ 2½ (52½) at LOUISIANA Georgia 6½ 6½ (49½) at ALABAMA at CINCINNATI 10½ 10½ (53½) Houston Michigan 11½ 10½ (43½) at IOWA Pittsburgh 2½ 2½ (72½) at WAKE FOREST at CAL 2½ 3½ (58½) USC NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 4½ 4½ (47½) at NEW ORLEANS Sunday Minnesota 7½ 7 (46½) at DETROIT at KANSAS CITY 9½ 9½ (OFF) Denver at MIAMI 2½ 5½ (40½) NY Giants Tampa Bay 9½ 11 (50½) at ATLANTA at CINCINNATI 1 3 (50½) LA Chargers Indianapolis 7 9 (45½) at HOUSTON Philadelphia 6½ 6½ (45½) at NY JETS Arizona 7 7½ (45½) at CHICAGO at LAS VEGAS 1½ 2½ (49½) Washington Baltimore 3 4 (44) at PITTSBURGH at LA RAMS 11½ 13 (48) Jacksonville at SEATTLE 1 1 (OFF) San Francisco Monday at BUFFALO 4 2½ (43½) New England NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -184 Philadelphia +152 at TORONTO -125 Colorado +104 Vancouver -128 at OTTAWA +106 at DETROIT -128 Seattle +106 at EDMONTON -134 Pittsburgh +112 Las Vegas -146 at ANAHEIM +122

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.