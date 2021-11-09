On Air: Federal Insights
Sports court sets date for Cardiff appeal over Sala transfer

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 10:09 am
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration of Sport has set a two-day hearing for soccer club Cardiff’s appeal against paying Nantes for the transfer of Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash before playing for the team.

The court said on Tuesday the case will be heard on March 3-4. A verdict is likely to take several months.

Cardiff is challenging a FIFA ruling in November 2019 that it must pay Nantes a 6 million euros ($7 million) first instalment for Sala.

Cardiff was an English Premier League club in January 2019 when it agreed to pay a club record fee for the 28-year-old Sala.

Sala was killed along with the pilot when the single-engine aircraft carrying them from Nantes crashed near the Channel Island of Guernsey on Jan. 21.

Hours earlier, FIFA had received an online document from the Wales Football Association to complete transferring the player’s registration from France.

