Sports on TV

Adv13 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 15 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Liberty at LSU

FS1 — Illinois at Marquette

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon St. at Tulsa

FS1 — Providence at Wisconsin

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — LA Rams at San Francisco

ESPN2 — LA Rams at San Francisco (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

TENNIS 6 p.m.

NBCSN — WTT: New York at Springfield

9 p.m.

NBCSN — WTT: Orange County at Chicago —

Tuesday, November 16 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast

7 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Nebraska

8 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Houston

9 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Michigan

10 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: BYU vs. Oregon, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Belgium

TENNIS 9 p.m.

NBCSN — WTT: San Diego at Springfield —

Wednesday, November 17 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan St. at Butler

9 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Indiana

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 2 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY 10 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Seattle

TENNIS 10 p.m.

NBCSN — WTT: New York at San Diego —

Thursday, November 18 AUTO RACING 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson vs. New Mexico St., Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St., Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Penn vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. Temple, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio St. at Xavier

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Marquette vs. Mississippi, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at DePaul

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Elon vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.

ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Duke

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20 p.m.

FOX — New England at Atlanta

NFLN — New England at Atlanta

TENNIS 6 p.m.

NBCSN — WTT: San Diego at Chicago

9 p.m.

NBCSN — WTT: New York at Orange County —

Friday, November 19 AUTO RACING 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Liberty at Iona

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Hofstra at Maryland

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Wichita St., Semifinal, Las Vegas

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Roman Main Event: Michigan vs. UNLV, Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Houston

FS1 — Air Force at Nevada

CURLING 6 p.m.

NBCSN — Men’s And Women’s Finals

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix —

Saturday, November 20 AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar

BOXING 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY 10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Division I Championship

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA (Taped)

CURLING 6 p.m.

NBCSN — Men’s And Women’s Finals

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Wolverhampton

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: TBD, Championship, Louisville, Ky. —

Sunday, November 21 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Grand Prix, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

FS1 — Norfolk St. at Xavier

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern U. at Nebraska

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Tennessee

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton

CURLING 6 p.m.

NBCSN — Men’s And Women’s Finals

GOLF 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Buffalo, Baltimore at Chicago, Houston at Tennessee, Miami at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland, Green Bay at Minnesota, New Orleans at Philadelphia, Washington at Carolina, San Francisco at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

CBS —Cincinnati at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Kansas City, Arizona at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Playoff: TBD, First Round

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Playoff: TBD, First Round —

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.