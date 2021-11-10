Sports on TV

|Adv13
|Monday, November 15
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Liberty at LSU
FS1 — Illinois at Marquette
ESPNU — Oregon St. at Tulsa
FS1 — Providence at Wisconsin
ESPN — LA Rams at San Francisco
ESPN2 — LA Rams at San Francisco (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
NBCSN — WTT: New York at Springfield
NBCSN — WTT: Orange County at Chicago —
|Tuesday, November 16
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Southern Cal at Florida Gulf Coast
FS1 — Creighton at Nebraska
ESPN — Virginia at Houston
FS1 — Seton Hall at Michigan
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: BYU vs. Oregon, Portland, Ore.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
TNT — Golden State at Brooklyn
TNT — Philadelphia at Utah
ESPN2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Belgium
NBCSN — WTT: San Diego at Springfield —
|Wednesday, November 17
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan St. at Butler
FS1 — St. John’s at Indiana
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ESPN — LA Lakers at Milwaukee
ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix
TNT — Chicago at Seattle
NBCSN — WTT: New York at San Diego —
|Thursday, November 18
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Davidson vs. New Mexico St., Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St., Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Penn vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Clemson vs. Temple, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.
FS1 — Ohio St. at Xavier
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Marquette vs. Mississippi, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma vs. East Carolina, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.
FS1 — Rutgers at DePaul
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Elon vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Indiana St. vs. Old Dominion, Quarterfinal, Conway, S.C.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Duke
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, First Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
FOX — New England at Atlanta
NFLN — New England at Atlanta
NBCSN — WTT: San Diego at Chicago
NBCSN — WTT: New York at Orange County —
|Friday, November 19
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Liberty at Iona
FS1 — Hofstra at Maryland
ESPNU — Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Wichita St., Semifinal, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Roman Main Event: Michigan vs. UNLV, Semifinal, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Memphis at Houston
FS1 — Air Force at Nevada
NBCSN — Men’s And Women’s Finals
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ESPN — LA Lakers at Boston
ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix —
|Saturday, November 20
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
ESPN2 — Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Division I Championship
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
NBC — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
FOX — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
ABC — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPNU — TBA (Taped)
NBCSN — Men’s And Women’s Finals
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leicester City
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Wolverhampton
CBS — NWSL: TBD, Championship, Louisville, Ky. —
|Sunday, November 21
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Grand Prix, Losail Circuit, Doha, Qatar
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
FS1 — Norfolk St. at Xavier
ESPNU — Southern U. at Nebraska
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at Tennessee
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton
NBCSN — Men’s And Women’s Finals
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Seaside Course, St. Simons Island, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club – Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Buffalo, Baltimore at Chicago, Houston at Tennessee, Miami at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland, Green Bay at Minnesota, New Orleans at Philadelphia, Washington at Carolina, San Francisco at Jacksonville
CBS —Cincinnati at Las Vegas
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Kansas City, Arizona at Seattle
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur
ABC — MLS Playoff: TBD, First Round
ESPN — MLS Playoff: TBD, First Round —
