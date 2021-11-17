Sports on TV

Adv20 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Legends Classic: Virginia vs. Georgia, Semifinal, Newark, N.J.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: California vs. Florida, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Chaminade, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Empires Classic: Gonzaga vs. Cent. Michigan, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — NY Giants at Tampa Bay

ESPN2 — NY Giants at Tampa Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli) —

Tuesday, November 23 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Consolation Game, Uncasville, Conn.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: TBD, Consolation Game, Newark, N.J.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Legends Classic: TBD, Championship, Newark, N.J.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hall Of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Empire Classic: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — W. Michigan at N. Illinois

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at New York

10 p.m.

TNT — Denver at Portland

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC, First Round

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Seattle, First Round —

Wednesday, November 24 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola of Chicago vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: UConn vs. Auburn, Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third Place Game, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: VCU vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: Xavier vs. Iowa St., Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Baylor vs. Arizona St., Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh Place Game, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Memphis vs. Virginia Tech, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

11:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth Place Game, Las Vegas

GOLF 1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, First Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 10 p.m.

TNT — Toronto at Los Angeles —

Thursday, November 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton vs. Miami, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: North Texas vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

5 p.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Alabama vs. Iona, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: UAB vs. New Mexico, Semifinal, Las Vegas

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Belmont vs. Drake, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Southern Cal vs. St. Joseph’s, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.

FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: San Francisco vs. Towson, Semifinal, Las Vegas

12 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Georgetown vs. San Diego St., Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at San Jose St.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, First Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Second Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

NFL FOOTBALL 12:30 p.m.

FOX — Chicago at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Las Vegas at Dallas

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Buffalo at New Orleans

SOCCER (MEN’S) 4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS Western Conference Playoff: TBD at Colorado, Semifinal —

Friday, November 26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Consolation Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Consolation Game, Anaheim, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

CBS — Boise St. at San Diego St.

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Kansas St. at Texas

1 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at New Mexico

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — Missouri at Arkansas

ESPN — TBA

4 p.m.

FOX — Colorado at Utah

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — TCU at Iowa St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

8 p.m.

FS1 — Washington St. at Washington

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, Second Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain

4 p.m.

TBS — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

TNT — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

TRUTV — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Third Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

NHL HOCKEY 1 p.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Boston —

Saturday, November 27 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Grambling St. at Southern U.

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, Third Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain

12 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Final Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion —

Sunday, November 28 CFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — East Division Playoff: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Seventh Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

12 p.m.

FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall

2 p.m.

FS1 — E. Michigan at DePaul

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Villanova at La Salle

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Fifth Place Game, Orlando, Fla.

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, Final Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain

HORSE RACING 11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Tennessee at New England, Atlanta at Jacksonville, NY Jets at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Indianpolis, Carolina at Miami, Philadelphia at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

CBS — LA Chargers at Denver

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Green Bay, Minnesota at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Cleveland at Baltimore

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Conference Playoff: TBD, Semifinal

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Conference Playoff: TBD, Semifinal —

