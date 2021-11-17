Sports on TV

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, November 22
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Legends Classic: Virginia vs. Georgia, Semifinal, Newark, N.J.
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: California vs. Florida, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Chaminade, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — Empires Classic: Gonzaga vs. Cent. Michigan, Las Vegas
|11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Saint Mary’s (Cal) vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — NY Giants at Tampa Bay
ESPN2 — NY Giants at Tampa Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli) —
|Tuesday, November 23
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Consolation Game, Uncasville, Conn.
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
|4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Legends Classic: TBD, Consolation Game, Newark, N.J.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Legends Classic: TBD, Championship, Newark, N.J.
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hall Of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Empire Classic: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, Las Vegas
|10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Las Vegas
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — W. Michigan at N. Illinois
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at New York
|10 p.m.
TNT — Denver at Portland
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC, First Round
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Seattle, First Round —
|Wednesday, November 24
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola of Chicago vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: UConn vs. Auburn, Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Third Place Game, Las Vegas
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: VCU vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: Xavier vs. Iowa St., Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Baylor vs. Arizona St., Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, Seventh Place Game, Las Vegas
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Memphis vs. Virginia Tech, Semifinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|11:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, Fifth Place Game, Las Vegas
|GOLF
|1 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, First Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand
|5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Golden State
|NHL HOCKEY
|10 p.m.
TNT — Toronto at Los Angeles —
|Thursday, November 25
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton vs. Miami, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: North Texas vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Alabama vs. Iona, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: UAB vs. New Mexico, Semifinal, Las Vegas
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: Belmont vs. Drake, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Southern Cal vs. St. Joseph’s, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.
FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: San Francisco vs. Towson, Semifinal, Las Vegas
|12 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: Georgetown vs. San Diego St., Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at San Jose St.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, First Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, First Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain
|1 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Second Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand
|5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|NFL FOOTBALL
|12:30 p.m.
FOX — Chicago at Detroit
|4:30 p.m.
CBS — Las Vegas at Dallas
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Buffalo at New Orleans
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS Western Conference Playoff: TBD at Colorado, Semifinal —
|Friday, November 26
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
|4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Consolation Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Consolation Game, Anaheim, Calif.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga, Las Vegas
|11:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
CBS — Boise St. at San Diego St.
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Kansas St. at Texas
|1 p.m.
FS1 — Utah St. at New Mexico
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — Missouri at Arkansas
ESPN — TBA
|4 p.m.
FOX — Colorado at Utah
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — TCU at Iowa St.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Washington St. at Washington
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, Second Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain
|4 p.m.
TBS — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
TNT — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
TRUTV — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
|12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Third Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Boston —
|Saturday, November 27
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Ohio St. at Michigan
FS1 — TBA
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|4 p.m.
FOX — TBA
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — Grambling St. at Southern U.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
|8 p.m.
FOX — TBA
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, Third Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Final Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand
|5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal
|10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion —
|Sunday, November 28
|CFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — East Division Playoff: TBD, Semifinal
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|10:30 a.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Seventh Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
|12 p.m.
FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Seton Hall
|2 p.m.
FS1 — E. Michigan at DePaul
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Villanova at La Salle
|6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Fifth Place Game, Orlando, Fla.
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, Final Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, Tennessee at New England, Atlanta at Jacksonville, NY Jets at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Indianpolis, Carolina at Miami, Philadelphia at NY Giants
|4:05 p.m.
CBS — LA Chargers at Denver
|4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Green Bay, Minnesota at San Francisco
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — Cleveland at Baltimore
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
ABC — MLS Conference Playoff: TBD, Semifinal
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Conference Playoff: TBD, Semifinal —
