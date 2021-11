Sports on TV

Adv27 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, November 29 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPNU — HBCU Challenge: Norfolk St. vs. Grambling St., Phoenix

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Iowa at Virginia

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — HBCU Challenge: Hampton vs. Morgan St., Phoenix

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Notre Dame at Illinois

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Washington

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S. —

Tuesday, November 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

FS1 — Saginaw Valley St. at Butler

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Clemson at Rutgers

ESPNU — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Northwestern at Wake Forest

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Duke at Ohio St.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Phoenix

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leeds United

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: TBD at New England, Semifinal

4:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Algeria vs. Sudan, Group D

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 4 a.m.

ESPN — International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S. —

Wednesday, December 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cent. Michigan at Xavier

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Texas Tech at Providence

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Edmonton

GOLF 1 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, First Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

SOCCER (MEN’S) 4:45 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Algeria vs. Sudan, Group D

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton —

Thursday, December 2 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — Valparaiso at Drake

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Texas Tech

7 p.m.

ESPN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan at Louisville

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: NC State at Indiana

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at LSU

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, First Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, First Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Second Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL 8:20

FOX — Dallas at New Orleans

NFLN — Dallas at New Orleans —

Friday, December 3 AUTO RACING 8:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Illinois

FS1 — Kansas at St. John’s

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ABC — PAC-12 Championship: TBD, Las Vegas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Ohio St. at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif.

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Third Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 272: Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 4:45 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Jordan vs. Morocco, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar —

Saturday, December 4 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series Award Show

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Mississippi

ESPNU — Robert Morris at Milwaukee

FS1 — Saint Joseph’s at Villanova

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Marquette at Wisconsin

1 p.m.

CBS — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisville at NC State

ESPNU — Yale at Auburn

FS1 — Tennessee at Colorado

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Temple

FS1 — Loyola of Chicago at DePaul

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama vs. Gonzaga, Seattle

9 p.m.

FS1 — Iowa St. at Creighton

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at Baylor

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — Big 12 Championship: TBD, Arlington, Texas

ESPN — Mid-American Championship: TBD, Detroit

3 p.m.

FOX — Mountain West Championship: TBD

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Sun Belt Championship: TBD

4 p.m.

ABC — American Athletic Championship: TBD

CBS — Southeastern Championship: TBD vs. Georgia, Atlanta

ESPN2 — Southwestern Athletic Championship: TBD

8 p.m.

ABC — Atlantic Coast Championship: TBD, Charlotte, N.C.

FOX — Big Ten Championship: TBD, Indianapolis

11 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at California

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Third Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

12 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Final Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Los Angeles

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo (Bantamweights), Las Vegas

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING 5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 4:45 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Jordan vs. Morocco, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar

7:45 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Lebanon vs. Algeria, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: TBD, Semifinal —

Sunday, December 5 AUTO RACING 12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Georgia Tech

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona at Oregon St.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Xavier at Oklahoma St.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Wichita St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

FS1 — Notre Dame at UConn

2 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John’s

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff Selection Show

GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Final Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Detroit, Denver at Kansas City, Philadelphia at NY Jets, Indianapolis at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Arizona at Chicago, LA Chargers at Cincinnati, NY Giants at Miami

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Washington at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at LA Rams, Baltimore at Pittsburgh

8:20 p.m.

NBC — San Francisco at Seattle

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING 4 p.m.

NBC — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo. (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: TBD, Semifinal —

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.