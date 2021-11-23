St. Francis Brooklyn 66, Michigan St. 63

MICHIGAN ST. (4-2)
Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Clouden 7-14 6-7 21, Ekh 6-12 0-0 14, Farquhar 0-2 0-0 0, Winston 3-10 2-2 8, Parks 3-8 0-0 6, Jacqmain 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0, Joiner 3-6 0-0 7, Hagemann 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-58 8-9 63
ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN (2-3)
Horvath 4-15 0-2 11, Lassen 4-11 5-5 13, Edwards 5-9 1-1 14, Lee 5-7 3-3 13, Varga 0-2 0-0 0, Dimitrijevic 1-7 2-2 5, Fisher 0-2 0-0 0, McMillan 2-2 0-0 4, Posset 1-3 0-0 2, Bandoma 0-0 0-0 0, Hutchinson 2-2 0-1 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-60 11-14 66
|Michigan St.
|11
|21
|19
|12
|—
|63
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|13
|16
|19
|18
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Michigan St. 5-22 (Clouden 1-5, Ekh 2-6, Winston 0-5, Joiner 1-4, Hagemann 1-2), St. Francis Brooklyn 7-25 (Horvath 3-7, Lassen 0-1, Edwards 3-5, Lee 0-2, Varga 0-1, Dimitrijevic 1-6, Fisher 0-1, Posset 0-2). Assists_Michigan St. 14 (Clouden 4), St. Francis Brooklyn 14 (Dimitrijevic 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Michigan St. 36 (Parks 5-10), St. Francis Brooklyn 34 (Team 5-7). Total Fouls_Michigan St. 21, St. Francis Brooklyn 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_213.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments