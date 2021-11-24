On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
St. Hilaire lifts New Orleans over Central Arkansas 90-63

November 24, 2021 4:46 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had 22 points as New Orleans easily beat Central Arkansas 90-63 on Wednesday.

Troy Green had 16 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans (2-3). Daniel Sackey added 13 points. Tyson Jackson had 11 points.

Collin Cooper had 13 points for the Bears (1-4). Elias Cato added 10 points. Jared Chatham had 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

