St. John’s 119, MVSU 61

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 10:06 pm
MVSU (0-0)

Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 2-9 1-5 5, Gordon 2-7 0-0 6, Hunter 5-13 2-2 16, Waller 3-12 2-2 8, Aguer 5-7 0-0 10, Grant 2-10 7-8 11, Umoh 1-3 0-0 2, McCoy 0-1 3-4 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-65 15-21 61.

ST. JOHN’S (0-0)

Soriano 2-4 7-8 11, Alexander 7-8 2-2 20, Mathis 4-5 2-2 11, Smith 3-6 0-0 6, Champagnie 8-13 2-3 20, Stanley 6-6 0-0 12, Pinzon 3-5 0-0 7, Coburn 5-8 0-0 13, Wheeler 1-2 2-3 4, Addae-Wusu 3-4 0-0 8, Nyiwe 3-3 0-0 6, Simpson 0-0 0-0 0, Gavalas 0-0 1-2 1, Rosemond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-64 16-20 119.

Halftime_St. John’s 59-18. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 6-23 (Hunter 4-10, Gordon 2-7, Davis 0-1, Grant 0-1, McCoy 0-1, Waller 0-2), St. John’s 13-24 (Alexander 4-5, Coburn 3-5, Addae-Wusu 2-3, Champagnie 2-5, Mathis 1-1, Pinzon 1-2, Wheeler 0-1, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_MVSU 19 (Davis 5), St. John’s 44 (Soriano 13). Assists_MVSU 7 (Davis 4), St. John’s 22 (Alexander 7). Total Fouls_MVSU 19, St. John’s 24.

