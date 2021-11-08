St. John’s gets 2021-22 campaign underway against MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (0-0) vs. St. John’s (0-0)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley State went 2-22 last year, while St. John’s ended up 16-11.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s limited its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 75.7 points per game last year. The Red Storm offense put up 84.3 points per contest on their way to a 6-1 record against non-Big East competition. Mississippi Valley State went 0-8 against non-conference schools last season.

