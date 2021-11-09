On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Louis begins campaign against Harris-Stowe

The Associated Press
November 9, 2021 6:32 am
< a min read
      

Harris-Stowe vs. Saint Louis (0-0)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens are set to battle the Hornets of NAIA school Harris-Stowe. Saint Louis went 14-7 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis went 7-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Billikens scored 82.1 points per contest in those nine contests.

        Insight by Galvanize: Federal News Network surveyed six agencies about their approach to risk management, including the use of cloud services, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and other technologies.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|6 NPELRA 2021 Annual Training Conference
11|7 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

World War II Veteran, Texas VA patient, celebrates 102nd birthday