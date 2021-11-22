St. Louis, Illinois St. meet in Mexico

Illinois State (2-2) vs. Saint Louis (4-1)

Cancun Challenge – Riviera Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and Saint Louis are set to square off in a postseason game in Riviera Maya. Saint Louis earned a 75-58 win over Mercer in its most recent game, while Illinois State won 105-100 in overtime against Bucknell in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Redbirds are led by Antonio Reeves and Sy Chatman. Reeves is averaging 23 points while Chatman is putting up 18.8 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. The Billikens have been anchored by Yuri Collins and Francis Okoro. Collins has averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 assists and 2.8 steals while Okoro has put up 9.4 points and nine rebounds per game.ACCURATE ANTONIO: Reeves has connected on 40 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Billikens have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Redbirds. Saint Louis has an assist on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) across its past three outings while Illinois State has assists on 29 of 88 field goals (33 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Saint Louis defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.1 percent of all possessions, the 25th-best rate among Division I teams. Illinois State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.7 percent through four games (ranking the Redbirds 298th).

