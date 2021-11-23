Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

St. Peter’s 64, LIU 62

The Associated Press
November 23, 2021 9:42 pm
< a min read
      

LIU (0-4)

Flowers 5-9 6-6 20, Kante 4-8 1-2 9, Penn 4-14 8-14 17, Rivera 1-3 2-2 4, Wood 0-1 3-6 3, Davis 2-7 3-5 8, Washington 0-4 1-2 1, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 24-37 62.

ST. PETER’S (1-2)

F.Drame 4-6 1-2 10, Ndefo 3-9 1-5 7, Banks 3-8 3-4 10, Edert 5-6 5-6 17, Lee 1-7 0-0 2, H.Drame 2-4 2-2 6, Dasher 2-6 1-2 6, Murray 2-7 1-2 6, Rupert 0-2 0-0 0, Reid 0-0 0-0 0, Silvera 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 14-23 64.

Halftime_St. Peter’s 30-27. 3-Point Goals_LIU 6-19 (Flowers 4-6, Penn 1-3, Davis 1-4, Kante 0-1, Wood 0-1, Rivera 0-2, Washington 0-2), St. Peter’s 6-18 (Edert 2-3, F.Drame 1-2, Dasher 1-3, Murray 1-3, Banks 1-4, Lee 0-1, Ndefo 0-1, Silvera 0-1). Fouled Out_Rivera, Wood, Ndefo, H.Drame. Rebounds_LIU 36 (Kante, Penn 11), St. Peter’s 31 (Ndefo 9). Assists_LIU 9 (Washington 3), St. Peter’s 14 (Lee 6). Total Fouls_LIU 23, St. Peter’s 28. A_434 (3,200).

        Insight by Okta: This exclusive e-book highlights how identity and access management will continue to evolve as agencies face more aggressive cyber threats while keeping data and systems accessible.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
11|22 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|23 Session 2: Delight Customers with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team decorating the 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree