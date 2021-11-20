St. Thomas (MN) (1-3) vs. Niagara (1-2)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas (MN) takes on Niagara in an early season matchup. St. Thomas (MN) came up short in a 79-75 game at Youngstown State in its last outing. Niagara is coming off a 70-60 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Niagara’s Marcus Hammond has averaged 21 points and 4.3 rebounds while Jordan Cintron has put up 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals. For the Tommies, Anders Nelson has averaged 22.3 points, four rebounds and 4.3 assists while Riley Miller has put up 17.5 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Nelson has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all St. Thomas (MN) field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Thomas (MN) as a collective unit has made 13.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.