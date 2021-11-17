Stanford 74, Valparaiso 60

VALPARAISO (0-2)

Kithier 4-6 1-1 9, Anderson 7-11 3-3 18, Edwards 3-12 3-4 11, Barrett 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 3-6 0-0 8, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, DeAveiro 1-2 0-0 3, Hedstrom 1-3 3-4 6, Woodyard 1-1 0-0 2, Young 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 21-50 10-12 60.

STANFORD (2-1)

Jones 3-5 0-0 7, Murrell 2-6 1-2 6, Raynaud 3-6 2-2 9, Beskind 0-1 2-2 2, O’Connell 2-5 0-0 5, Silva 1-4 0-0 3, Ingram 0-3 4-4 4, Angel 3-4 2-2 11, Taitz 4-7 0-0 11, Delaire 4-6 2-4 10, Kisunas 1-2 0-2 2, Keefe 2-4 0-0 4, N.Begovich 0-0 0-0 0, Moss 0-1 0-0 0, D.Begovich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 13-18 74.

Halftime_Stanford 39-23. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 8-27 (Taylor 2-3, Edwards 2-10, DeAveiro 1-1, Hedstrom 1-1, Anderson 1-4, Young 1-5, Barrett 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Kithier 0-1), Stanford 11-23 (Angel 3-4, Taitz 3-5, Raynaud 1-1, Silva 1-1, Jones 1-2, O’Connell 1-2, Murrell 1-4, Delaire 0-1, Moss 0-1, Ingram 0-2). Rebounds_Valparaiso 24 (Anderson 10), Stanford 32 (Jones 5). Assists_Valparaiso 6 (Anderson 2), Stanford 18 (Silva, Ingram 5). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 16, Stanford 14.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.