Stanford 76, San Jose St. 62

SAN JOSE ST. (1-0)
Robinson 3-6 3-4 10, Diallo 0-4 0-2 0, Moore 7-12 7-9 21, Simmons 0-1 1-2 1, Smith 2-7 3-5 8, Gorener 6-10 0-2 14, Anderson 1-1 0-1 3, Cardenas Torre 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 21-46 14-25 62.
STANFORD (2-1)
Ingram 8-13 1-3 19, Jones 4-7 0-0 8, Raynaud 5-7 1-4 11, Beskind 1-4 0-0 2, O’Connell 2-9 4-4 8, Delaire 7-13 3-9 19, Kisunas 2-3 2-4 6, Angel 1-2 1-1 3, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Murrell 0-1 0-0 0, Taitz 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 12-25 76.
Halftime_San Jose St. 38-29. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 6-20 (Gorener 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Cardenas Torre 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Smith 1-5, Moore 0-1, Simmons 0-1), Stanford 4-14 (Delaire 2-3, Ingram 2-3, Beskind 0-1, O’Connell 0-1, Raynaud 0-1, Taitz 0-2, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_Diallo, Anderson. Rebounds_San Jose St. 25 (Diallo 9), Stanford 38 (Ingram 11). Assists_San Jose St. 5 (Moore 2), Stanford 15 (Ingram 6). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 23, Stanford 20.
